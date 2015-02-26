WELLINGTON Feb 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Migration swamps housing: The impact of record migration will be "explosive and huge" when Auckland house prices are already going "gangbusters", according to leading economist Shamubeel Eaqub.

- - - -

Rosy results in apples trade: Scales Corporation has beaten prospectus forecasts, reporting an annual net profit of NZ$18.4 million ($13.85 million) as it continues to eye growth and potential acquisitions.

- - - -

LPC volumes 'better than anticipated' despite Kotahi deal: Lyttelton Port of Christchurch says first half freight volumes have been hit by an export-based partnership using rival PrimePort Timaru instead of the LPC freight hub.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Super Fund wants justice: The New Zealand Superannuation Fund's litigation against the Portuguese central bank, the Bank of Portugal, could end up before the European Court of Justice, says the fund's chief executive, Adrian Orr.

- - - -

Fonterra 'on track' to hit payout: Fonterra chief financial officer Lukas Paravicini rejects the notion that the co-operative is playing safe in keeping this season's farm gate milk price forecast at NZ$4.70 a kilogram of milksolids.

- - - -

Ex-MP Mike Sabin included in salary payout: Former MPs including Mike Sabin are set to get a farewell present from the taxpayer after a 5.5 per cent backdated pay rise was announced by the Remuneration Authority.

- - - -

Ports of Auckland: Reclamation work to start in April: Ports of Auckland will start work in April on the first step to reclaim more of the Waitemata Harbour after the Auckland Council yesterday voted in favour of more generous rules allowing expansion over the seabed.

- - - -

($1 = 1.3287 New Zealand dollars)