WELLINGTON Feb 27 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Migration swamps housing: The impact of record migration
will be "explosive and huge" when Auckland house prices are
already going "gangbusters", according to leading economist
Shamubeel Eaqub.
- - - -
Rosy results in apples trade: Scales Corporation
has beaten prospectus forecasts, reporting an annual net profit
of NZ$18.4 million ($13.85 million) as it continues to eye
growth and potential acquisitions.
- - - -
LPC volumes 'better than anticipated' despite Kotahi deal:
Lyttelton Port of Christchurch says first half freight volumes
have been hit by an export-based partnership using rival
PrimePort Timaru instead of the LPC freight hub.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Super Fund wants justice: The New Zealand Superannuation
Fund's litigation against the Portuguese central bank, the Bank
of Portugal, could end up before the European Court of Justice,
says the fund's chief executive, Adrian Orr.
- - - -
Fonterra 'on track' to hit payout: Fonterra chief
financial officer Lukas Paravicini rejects the notion that the
co-operative is playing safe in keeping this season's farm gate
milk price forecast at NZ$4.70 a kilogram of milksolids.
- - - -
Ex-MP Mike Sabin included in salary payout: Former MPs
including Mike Sabin are set to get a farewell present from the
taxpayer after a 5.5 per cent backdated pay rise was announced
by the Remuneration Authority.
- - - -
Ports of Auckland: Reclamation work to start in April: Ports
of Auckland will start work in April on the first step to
reclaim more of the Waitemata Harbour after the Auckland Council
yesterday voted in favour of more generous rules allowing
expansion over the seabed.
- - - -
($1 = 1.3287 New Zealand dollars)