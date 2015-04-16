WELLINGTON, April 17 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Defence Force could spend NZ$600m on two new planes: The Defence Force may buy two new aircraft at a minimum cost of NZ$600 million - but NZ First defence spokesman Ron Mark says viable alternatives are being ignored.

- - - -

ACC revamp to cost NZ$750m to NZ$950m: The Accident Compensation Corporation has revealed it could spend close to NZ$1 billion fixing its shortcomings. The massive project will attempt to improve battered public trust in the Crown-owned insurer and increase the number of claims each of its staff can process.

- - - -

Jam and preserves company Barker's sold to Andros group: French multinational corporation Andros plans to buy a majority stake in South Canterbury jam company Barker's for an undisclosed sum.

- - - -

NZ greenhouse gas levels ease but remain well above 2020 target levels: New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions have eased but remain well above the target set for 2020.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Emails from Sony Pictures show Jackson power: Kiwi film great Sir Peter Jackson was described as one of the "most controlling film makers" in the world in an email apparently hacked from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

- - - -

NZ Asian birth rate passes Europeans': The Asian birth rate in New Zealand has climbed ahead of the European rate for the first time, according to a new report on maternity.

- - - -

Long-term solution needed for overheated Auckland property market: Targeting property investors with stricter lending rules is tentatively backed by experts, who say it would help dampen an overheated housing market.

- - - -

Houston hop part of Air NZ growth spurt: Air New Zealand is launching a fresh near half-billion dollar push into the United States with services to Houston from Auckland this year.