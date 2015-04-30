WELLINGTON May 1 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
New law protecting migrant workers passes in Parliament: A
new law designed to crack down on exploitation of migrant
workers has narrowly passed in Parliament, as the Government
takes fire over the handling of a case of Chinese rail engineers
in Lower Hutt.
- - - -
Summerset Retirement looking for Wellington CBD site:
Retirement village and aged-care operator Summerset
wants to build in Wellington CBD.
- - - -
SkyCity Auckland convention centre design delay: The final
design of an international convention centre to be built in
central Auckland has been delayed by a month. On Thursday,
casino operator SkyCity and Economic Development
Minister Steven Joyce confirmed that the deadline agreed by the
two sides had been pushed back.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Flag poll message clear: Leave it alone: Support for
changing the flag has dropped with only a quarter of those
polled in the latest Herald-Digipoll survey wanting a change,
compared to 40 per cent a year ago.
- - - -
Mayor's casting vote seals compromise on port company's
extension plans for Bledisloe: Auckland Mayor Len Brown says he
had to use his casting vote for a compromise over the port
company's wharf extension dispute, in the absence of five
councillors.
- - - -
Fonterra move blow to farmers: Fonterra has fallen into line
with market expectations after oversupply and extreme volatility
on world dairy markets prompted the co-operative to once again
lower its farmgate milk price forecast for 2014/15.
- - - -
OceanaGold to buy Waihi mine: OceanaGold Corp,
which operates the Macraes gold mine in Otago, reported a 58 per
cent drop in first-quarter profit with sales down from a year
earlier, and announced plans to buy the Waihi Gold Mine for
US$101 million.
- - - -