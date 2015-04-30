WELLINGTON May 1 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

New law protecting migrant workers passes in Parliament: A new law designed to crack down on exploitation of migrant workers has narrowly passed in Parliament, as the Government takes fire over the handling of a case of Chinese rail engineers in Lower Hutt.

Summerset Retirement looking for Wellington CBD site: Retirement village and aged-care operator Summerset wants to build in Wellington CBD.

SkyCity Auckland convention centre design delay: The final design of an international convention centre to be built in central Auckland has been delayed by a month. On Thursday, casino operator SkyCity and Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce confirmed that the deadline agreed by the two sides had been pushed back.

Flag poll message clear: Leave it alone: Support for changing the flag has dropped with only a quarter of those polled in the latest Herald-Digipoll survey wanting a change, compared to 40 per cent a year ago.

Mayor's casting vote seals compromise on port company's extension plans for Bledisloe: Auckland Mayor Len Brown says he had to use his casting vote for a compromise over the port company's wharf extension dispute, in the absence of five councillors.

Fonterra move blow to farmers: Fonterra has fallen into line with market expectations after oversupply and extreme volatility on world dairy markets prompted the co-operative to once again lower its farmgate milk price forecast for 2014/15.

OceanaGold to buy Waihi mine: OceanaGold Corp, which operates the Macraes gold mine in Otago, reported a 58 per cent drop in first-quarter profit with sales down from a year earlier, and announced plans to buy the Waihi Gold Mine for US$101 million.