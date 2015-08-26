WELLINGTON Aug 27 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Fast-tracked Rugby World Cup booze bill passes: Bars and
clubs will stay open to serve booze during all early morning
Rugby World Cup games after MPs rushed a new law through
Parliament.
- - - -
Spark boss Simon Moutter rewarded after another 500 staff
leave business: Spark has axed more than 500 jobs
during the past year and chief executive Simon Moutter has been
rewarded for the cost-savings through his bonus.
- - - -
FSC takes issue with NZIER report showing KiwiSaver not
delivering value: KiwiSaver's $1000 kickstart incentive was
removed on the basis of inaccurate information, an industry
lobby group has argued.
- - - -
Dairy downturn casts a dark shadow over economy- NZIER: The
dairy downturn is casting a dark shadow over the economy but
other sectors are rapidly filling the gaping hole left by
sharply lower dairy farm incomes, NZIER says.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Financial support for organ donors on the cards: A bill
which would increase financial support for organ donors while
they are recuperating passed its first reading tonight with the
unanimous support of all parties.
- - - -
Crimson Consulting flush with new funds: An education
consultancy founded by two New Zealand entrepreneurs has raised
more than $7 million from international hedge fund managers in a
US$50 million valuation of the company.
- - - -
Oz result boosts Ebos' full-year profit: Ebos Group
, the healthcare and animal care products company,
posted a 15 per cent gain in full-year profit, led by increased
sales and an improved margin from its Australian healthcare
businesses.
- - - -
School sites being sold despite rising rolls: Sites
earmarked for Auckland schools have been sold off for almost $20
million in the past two years, with much of the land going to
housing developers.
- - - -