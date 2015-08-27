WELLINGTON Aug 28 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST

Euthanasia inquiry to look at international cases and reasons for wanting to die: A parliamentary inquiry into euthanasia will canvas public opinion and look at international cases, before making a decision on whether a law change was needed in New Zealand.

Bid to attract migrant workers to Canterbury: New migrants may help rejuvenate Canterbury under a plan by the region's mayors to strengthen its economy after the quake rebuild.

SkyCity prepares to jump final International Convention Centre hurdle: Casino operator SkyCity is set to pass one of the final hurdles before construction of the much heralded International Convention Centre begins in downtown Auckland.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Tourism Holdings boosts profit: Tourism Holdings, the campervan rental company, has boosted annual profit 81 per cent, slightly ahead of guidance, after strengthening its balance sheet and improving margins.

F&P Healthcare boss steps down: The departure of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare chief executive Mike Daniell might unsettle some investors but is unlikely to derail the company, say market players.

Spin claim on housing accord push: The Government is trumpeting the creation of 11 new special housing areas to help tackle soaring Auckland house prices. But it is being accused of "spin" and failing to build enough houses to address a worsening shortfall as migrants flock to the city.

Govt closer to funding help with city transport: The Government appears to be coming around to user-pays charges, such as a motorway toll, to tackle Auckland's chronic traffic congestion and population growth.