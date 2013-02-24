WELLINGTON Feb 25 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Key buoyed as poll gives Nats power to rule: National has bounced up four points, its highest support since early in the election campaign, the latest opinion poll shows.

- - - -

Power bills 'gouging' as prices fall: Consumers will have to wait for at least a year before power prices drop, despite wholesale prices falling to the lowest level in years, a practice one energy analyst called price gouging.

- - - -

The good old days: Kiwis long for 2003: We earned 40 per cent less than we do now, house prices were "only" five times the average wage, and England won the Rugby World Cup. But those were the proverbial good old days, according to the latest Fairfax Media-Ipsos poll, with most people saying they were better off in 2003 than now.

- - - -

Minister to decide on Milford tunnel and link: Minister of Conservation Dr Nick Smith will decide if proposals for the Milford Dart Tunnel and Fiordland Link Experience go ahead. The decisions were to have been made by the Department of Conservation.

- - - -

Price rise predictions hit house-buying optimism: After a year of stability, optimism about buying a house has rapidly declined. A near-record number of respondents in ASB's quarterly survey of housing confidence expect house prices will rise further in the next year, a net 59 per cent.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

National's 51pc leaves the rest far behind: National has risen above 50 per cent again in the latest 3 News political poll, while Labour and the Greens polled 43 per cent between them - well short of the majority needed to form a government, even if the Maori Party and Mana leader Hone Harawira sided with Labour.

- - - -

High dollar is 'new normal': Fisher & Paykel Healthcare chief executive Mike Daniell says manufacturers should view the strong New Zealand dollar as the "new normal" rather than a challenge that will eventually go away.

- - - -

Big job losses worry union bosses: There are fears that hundreds of jobs are on the line as union bosses go into urgent meetings with several big businesses battling to survive.

- - - -

King, Jones tipped for return to front bench: Labour's reshuffle this week is expected to include a surprise move in the return of one of the party's longest-standing and most effective MPs, Annette King, to the front bench, where she is tipped to take over the health portfolio.

- - - -

Great artist who didn't like a fuss: Artist Ralph Hotere died yesterday surrounded by family in Dunedin. The 81-year-old sculptor, painter and collaborative artist, with a career spanning 50 years, had been suffering pneumonia.