DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Merger close to completion: The merger of AMP and
AXA, and coping with an unprecedented wave of financial services
regulation and law reform, have dominated the past five years,
according to AMP New Zealand managing director Jack Regan. Regan
said the merger was 95 per cent complete, and that synergies of
NZ$22.5 million ($18.08 million) a year had been found - more
than had been expected.
UBS calls time on golden share run: After a stellar run, UBS
has started to voice concerns about the value of New Zealand
shares, warning that the tailwinds seen over the past year may
be running out of puff.
Coal imported as miners laid off: Solid Energy
acting chief executive Garry Diack admits the importation of
coal when his company is laying off nearly 100 Waikato coal
miners is senseless.
Rebuild speed 'will surprise': Christchurch residents
worried about potential delays in the rebuild of the central
city and anchor projects should take heart that technology can
aid quick big-build results.
Banks prosecution: Dotcom sought as witness: A retired
accountant privately prosecuting ACT leader John Banks over
political donations has sought to call Kim Dotcom and the
managing director of SkyCity as witnesses in the case.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Key pledges to restrict spy agency's probe rights: In a
dramatic twist on the GCSB bill, John Key now says he will
restrict warrants granted to the spy agency so it can't
initially look at the content of New Zealanders' communications
in carrying out its cyber-security function. And he says if the
Government Communications Security Bureau makes a good enough
case to access content, he expects it to seek the consent of
Kiwis before looking, unless there is a good reason not to.
Angry miners blame bosses: Huntly East miners have lashed
out at those in charge of debt-laden state-owned coal miner
Solid Energy, which yesterday announced 93 redundancies,
claiming financial mismanagement by the previous board, chief
executive and Government ministers led to the crisis.
Manufacturing expands: A barometer of the manufacturing
sector has pushed further into positive territory despite a more
challenging exchange rate with Australia, the main market for
manufactured exports. The BNZ-Business New Zealand performance
of manufacturing index (PMI) rose 4.3 points to 59.5 last month,
its third-highest level since the survey began in 2002. Any
reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding.
Govt's new house affordability step: The Government fired
another shot in its battle to control rising house prices
yesterday, announcing law changes it says will curb charges
levied by local authorities on developers for providing
infrastructure such as roads and sewerage to new subdivisions.
Internet broadcaster eyes rugby: The internet-based
broadcaster that snatched English Premier League football away
from Sky is now eyeing the All Blacks. This weekend
Coliseum Sports Media will stream the first of 380 Premier
League matches to subscribers.
