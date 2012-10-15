WELLINGTON Oct 15 New Zealand will go ahead
with its first partial sale of a state power company early next
year after rejecting the idea of special concessions for
indigenous people, the prime minister said on Monday, raising
the prospect of a legal fight.
Maori groups have threatened legal action over the decision,
which could stall a three to five-year programme worth up to
NZ$7 billion ($5.6 billion) to sell minority stakes in three
power companies, a coal miner, and the national airline, to help
to cut debt and return the budget to surplus by 2015.
Prime Minister John Key said his centre-right government
would proceed with the sale of a minority stake in Mighty River
Power between March and June next year, regardless of
the threat of legal action.
"That's entirely a matter for them. From the government's
perspective, it would not be unexpected," he said in a
statement.
The government is aiming to sell a stake in a second power
company, either Genesis Energy or Meridian Energy, by the end of
next year. The two sales could be worth more than NZ$3 billion.
The government put the planned Mighty River stake sale on
hold last month to consult with indigenous Maori tribes on
options to recognise their interests in water resources.
Key said the government had rejected a suggestion from an
advisory tribunal that Maori should get special rights over the
management of water resources and should be given rights ahead
of other shareholders in state power companies using water for
generation.
It held the view that no one group owns water, and that
Maori rights in particular regions could be satisfied through
other measures.
In order to sweeten public opinion about the controversial
sales, the government has said it will ensure New Zealanders get
a preference in share sales, limit the size of individual
holdings, and offer bonus shares to locals who hold shares for
at least three years.
($1 = 1.23 New Zealand dollars)
