WELLINGTON, Sept 3 New Zealand's government appears set to go ahead with the partial sale of a state power company, rejecting advice it should be delayed until claims by indigenous people over water resources are settled.

A decision to proceed could raise the risk of legal action that might stall not just that sale but a broader three- to five-year programme, worth as much as NZ$7 billion ($5.62 billion), to sell minority stakes in two other state-owned power companies, a coal miner and the national airline.

The programme aims to help New Zealand get its budget back into surplus by 2015 and reduce debt.

Prime Minister John Key, head of a centre-right government, is expected to confirm later on Monday his government will sell up to 49 percent of power company Mighty River Power, which relies on river usage for much of its generation.

Indigenous Maori groups have threatened to go to court if the government does not follow advice from an advisory tribunal to delay the sale until water ownership and usage claims are settled.

Key has labelled the Maori claims opportunistic.

"If someone wanted to take legal action against the government, we can't stop that, but it's for the courts to decide whether they want to hear an application to them," Key told Television NZ.

"The government's view is also that no one owns water," he said, adding the government would hope to win any court case.

Key has said the government needs to decide early this month on the Mighty River Power sale so that any share offer, which could be worth as much as NZ$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion), can take place by the end of the year.

Any concession to the Maori claim could reduce the price the government might get for assets under its broader programme.

The government has claimed a mandate to proceed with the controversial asset sales after it was returned to power in elections in November 2011.

In order to sweeten public opinion it has said it will ensure New Zealanders get preference in share sales, limit any individual holdings, and offer bonus shares to locals who hold shares for at least three years. ($1 = 1.25 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait)