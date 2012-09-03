WELLINGTON, Sept 3 New Zealand's government
appears set to go ahead with the partial sale of a state power
company, rejecting advice it should be delayed until claims by
indigenous people over water resources are settled.
A decision to proceed could raise the risk of legal action
that might stall not just that sale but a broader three- to
five-year programme, worth as much as NZ$7 billion ($5.62
billion), to sell minority stakes in two other state-owned power
companies, a coal miner and the national airline.
The programme aims to help New Zealand get its budget back
into surplus by 2015 and reduce debt.
Prime Minister John Key, head of a centre-right government,
is expected to confirm later on Monday his government will sell
up to 49 percent of power company Mighty River Power, which
relies on river usage for much of its generation.
Indigenous Maori groups have threatened to go to court if
the government does not follow advice from an advisory tribunal
to delay the sale until water ownership and usage claims are
settled.
Key has labelled the Maori claims opportunistic.
"If someone wanted to take legal action against the
government, we can't stop that, but it's for the courts to
decide whether they want to hear an application to them," Key
told Television NZ.
"The government's view is also that no one owns water," he
said, adding the government would hope to win any court case.
Key has said the government needs to decide early this month
on the Mighty River Power sale so that any share offer, which
could be worth as much as NZ$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion), can
take place by the end of the year.
Any concession to the Maori claim could reduce the price the
government might get for assets under its broader programme.
The government has claimed a mandate to proceed with the
controversial asset sales after it was returned to power in
elections in November 2011.
In order to sweeten public opinion it has said it will
ensure New Zealanders get preference in share sales, limit any
individual holdings, and offer bonus shares to locals who hold
shares for at least three years.
($1 = 1.25 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait)