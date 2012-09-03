* First share sale now expected Q2 2013

* Second partial sale planned by end 2013

* Consulting on ways to settle Maori claims (Updates with decision, Maori comment)

WELLINGTON, Sept 3 New Zealand is to delay its first partial sale of a state power company by up to six months after it moved to consult further with indigenous people over claims to water resources and to try to avoid the threat of a legal fight.

Maori groups had threatened to go to court over the project, which could have stalled a broader three to five-year programme worth as much as NZ$7 billion ($5.6 billion), to sell minority stakes in two other state-owned power companies - a coal miner and the national airline. The programme is aimed at helping New Zealand get its budget back into surplus by 2015 and reduce debt.

The centre-right government said it will delay the sale of a minority stake in Mighty River Power to between March and June next year, as it looks for suitable ways to recognise Maori interests in various water resources.

"The government's preference would have been for a share offer for Mighty River Power this year," said Prime Minister John Key.

Key said it was seen as "prudent" to consult further with the Maori on options to settle their claims to water resources, such as lakes or rivers, used by state-owned hydropower stations.

"The preferred focus is to develop models for the control and management of water that reflect relevant Maori interests," he said, adding that Maori would not be given extra rights above any other shareholders in the companies.

The New Zealand Maori Council, which was leading the claims and threatening the legal action, said the government had been trying to rush matters, but common ground could be found.

"The New Zealand Maori Council is astute to the fiscal responsibilities of the government in these turbulent times and will approach dialogue in a responsible way," said deputy chairman, Rahui Katene.

Key said the government would also aim for a second sale of one of the other power companies - Genesis Energy and Meridian Energy - by the end of next year. The two sales could be worth more than NZ$3 billion.

The government has claimed a mandate to proceed with the controversial asset sales after it was returned to power in elections in November 2011.

In order to sweeten public opinion it has said it will ensure New Zealanders get a preference in share sales, limit any individual holdings and offer bonus shares to locals who hold shares for at least three years.

($1 = 1.25 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait and Matt Driskill)