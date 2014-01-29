WELLINGTON Jan 30 New Zealand's central bank on
Thursday gave its strongest indication yet that it will raise
interest rates in March, probably making it the first developed
country to raise interest rates in the current cycle.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its official cash rate
at a record low 2.5 percent, as widely expected, warning that
rate rises were just around the corner.
"While headline inflation has been moderate, inflationary
pressures are expected to increase over the next two years,"
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a
statement.
"In this environment, there is a need to return interest
rates to more normal levels. The Bank expects to start this
adjustment soon."
He said the strong New Zealand dollar, hovering near a high
versus a currency basket, was dampening inflation, but
current levels were unsustainable in the long run.
The New Zealand dollar fell almost a cent to a low
of $0.8175, before recovering slightly to $0.8200. Interest rate
futures <0#NBB:> rose as much as 9 points.
The RBNZ's decision followed strong data in the past quarter
that showed the $170 billion economy growing faster than the
central bank had forecast, while inflation was heading closer to
the RBNZ's 2 percent target.
"The RBNZ have given a clear hint that it's all but certain
that it's going to raise rates in March," said ASB Bank chief
economist Nick Tuffley.
A Reuters poll before the decision had 12 of 17 economists
picking March as the start of the tightening cycle.
That would place the RBNZ well ahead of other major central
banks, many of which continue to offer monetary stimulus to
boost their economies.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has begun tapering its massive
bond-buying programme, but it is some way off from raising
interest rates, while the Bank of Japan has another round of
quantitative easing. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected
to keep rates low for much of this year.
Wheeler said the exports were benefiting from a growing
global economy, but uncertainties around the timing and impact
of monetary stimulus withdrawal in major economies was affecting
sentiment, particularly in emerging economies.
GROWING ECONOMIC MOMENTUM
Domestic sentiment surveys this month have shown that New
Zealand businesses and consumers are optimistic that the economy
will grow strongly, putting it on track to be one of the
top-performing developed economies of 2014.
The RBNZ said it expected annual growth in 2014 to continue
around the 3.5 percent seen in the year to September, driven by
high commodity prices, earthquake reconstruction and a strong
housing market.
With the economy growing and inflation at 1.6 percent - a
near two-year high and approaching the mid-point of the RBNZ's 1
percent-3 percent target - the central bank is preparing to get
ahead of the curve to prevent consumer prices from rising to
uncomfortably high levels.
A pioneer of inflation targeting, the RBNZ has said the
speed and extent of rate rises will depend on the impact that
higher house prices and construction costs have on broader
inflation pressures.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)