WELLINGTON Jan 20 Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed New Zealand's AA foreign currency rating and AA+ local currency long-term sovereign credit rating, and said its outlook remains stable.

The credit ratings agency said in an emailed statement the Pacific nation had monetary and fiscal flexibility and a resilient economy, though its high external debt offset these strengths.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfiel & Sydney Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)