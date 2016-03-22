BRIEF-Future Land Holdings' unit wins land auctions for 615.7 mln yuan
* Says unit wins land auctions for a combined 615.7 million yuan ($89.39 million) in Taiyuan city
WELLINGTON, March 22 Standard and Poor's rating agency affirmed its AA foreign currency long-term rating and AA+ local currency long-term rating for New Zealand on Tuesday.
The ratings agency said in a statement that the rating outlook remained stable, and that it expected New Zealand's fiscal performance to improve.
"The rating affirmation on New Zealand reflects the country's monetary and fiscal policy flexibility, economic resilience, and public policy stability," the agency said in a written statement.
However, it flagged some economic vulnerabilities in the country's high external debt and reliance on commodity income from dairy products.
"Moderating these strengths are New Zealand's very high external imbalances; its high household and agriculture sector debt; its dependence on commodity income; and risks to its financial system stability," the statement said.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Kim Coghill)
HONG KONG, May 16 9Reuters) - Henderson Land Development snapped up a rare commercial site in the heart of Hong Kong's central business district on Tuesday for HK$23.3 billion ($3 billion), setting a fresh record for land sold by the government in the city.