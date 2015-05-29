WELLINGTON May 29 New Zealand's central bank has announced new mortgage regulations for lenders, requiring them to hold more capital against loans to residential property investors, in an attempt to curb risky lending as house prices hit record highs.

From Oct. 1, residential mortgage loans will be broken down into investment and non-investment categories, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Friday. The new rules will require lenders to hold capital of at least 40 percent against all loans issued to residential property investors.

The new rules are the latest measures designed to tame risky mortgage lending as the RBNZ worries that a sharp correction in the housing market, particularly in the biggest city of Auckland, may trigger financial instability. Prices there have jumped more than 10 percent on the year.

Lenders will be required to hold 75 percent capital against mortgages extended to insured residential property investors with deposits of less than 10 percent, and 90 percent for similar loans extended to uninsured borrowers.

The new lending category follows a radical approach taken by the RBNZ to target the Auckland housing market with tougher restrictions on low-deposit lending to property investors, while the government has imposed a new capital gains tax on housing investment profits.

The RBNZ is concerned about the potentially severe impact of a fall in house prices, given New Zealand's household debt is a stratospheric 160 percent of disposable income and near the record levels hit in 2009, with Auckland house prices tripling in just over a decade.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Eric Meijer)