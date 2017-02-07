WELLINGTON Feb 8 New Zealand's finance minister said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will understake a cost-benefit analysis of debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at reducing the risks of house price growth.

"I have discussed DTIs with the Reserve Bank Governor, who remains concerned about the levels of debt in some households in the context of recent increases in house prices," Finance Minister Steven Joyce said in an emailed statement.

The RBNZ will begin a public consultation as part of the analysis in March. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)