By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
WELLINGTON, June 8 New Zealand's central bank
said on Thursday there were "significant net benefits" in using
debt-to-income (DTI) limits to cool the housing market,
suggesting policy makers remain keen to defuse systemic risks
from high mortgage debt.
The conclusion was reached in a consultation paper seeking
feedback by Aug. 18 from stakeholders on how these
macroprudential limits could curb risks associated with high
debt-to-income lending.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has been lobbying the
government for months to get permission to add DTIs to its
macroprudential arsenal. But house price growth has slowed down
in recent months and the central bank has said even if the tools
were available, they wouldn't use them right away.
"The Bank considers that DTI limits could be a useful option
in the future," the RBNZ said in an emailed statement, adding
that it "would not implement a DTI policy in current market
conditions."
Finance Minister Steven Joyce said the debt-to-income
restrictions would represent a "significant intervention" in the
housing market.
"It's important that all interested parties have their say
during this consultation period," he said in an emailed
statement.
New Zealand's housing market has soared more than 50 percent
in value over the last decade, raising concerns that high
mortgage debt could pose a systemic risk in the event of a sharp
downturn in property prices.
The RBNZ already requires investors to make a 40 percent
downpayment on investment properties, after ramping up
loan-to-value restrictions (LVR) in 2016. The measures have
helped slow the rate of house price growth in recent months, but
the central bank has said any resurgence in prices could be a
worry.
In March this year the International Monetary Fund echoed
the policy makers' concerns around rapidly rising house prices
in New Zealand, saying high levels of household debt tied up in
property pose systemic risks.
New Zealand's national household debt-to-income ratio stands
at 168 percent, above most other OECD member countries,
according to an IMF report in May.
Recent data showed house price growth slowing in April and
the house market growing at its most sluggish pace in two years
in May.
The central bank said the debt-to-income restrictions would
not necessarily be targeted at investors or contain specific DTI
ratio levels.
"The DTI limit would be expected to be a speed limit, as
with LVRs, so that banks are able to deal with borrowers that
appear to be special cases," according to the consultation
paper.
"The limit would apply to standard residential mortgages.
This includes some loans secured by residential mortgage that
fund businesses, but not some larger business loans."
(Additional Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jane
Wardell & Shri Navaratnam)
Wardell & Shri Navaratnam)