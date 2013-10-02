WELLINGTON Oct 3 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand would raise rates more aggressively than forecast if
mortgage lending limits introduced this week fail to cool the
housing market, RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said on Thursday.
"If the loan-to-value speed limit is unable to slow house
price inflation, larger increases in the official cash rate
would be required," Wheeler said in an opinion piece in the New
Zealand Herald.
He said he expected the official cash rate could increase by
2 percent from 2014 to the beginning of 2016. The RBNZ is widely
expected to raise its official interest rate from a record low
2.5 percent in the first quarter of 2014 to tame inflation
pressures.
From the start of the month, the RBNZ has required banks to
keep lending to borrowers with mortgages of less than 20 percent
of a property's value, the so-called high loan-to-value ratio
lending (LVR), to no more than 10 percent of their total
lending.
The New Zealand dollar rose to around $0.8300 on
the article, from around $0.8265.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Janet Lawrence)