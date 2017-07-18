FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
RBNZ will not introduce more anti-cyber crime rules at this stage - Fiennes
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 18, 2017 / 11:02 PM / 11 hours ago

RBNZ will not introduce more anti-cyber crime rules at this stage - Fiennes

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past as a security guard stands in the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. Picture taken July 3, 2017.David Gray

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has considered more regulation aimed at fighting cyber crime, which poses a "significant threat" to the global financial system, but it will not introduce them at this stage, the head of prudential supervision said.

"We doubt that prescriptive regulations would appreciably improve the outcome, when the technology and threat landscape are both changing so rapidly," Toby Fiennes said in a speech on Wednesday. "We will, however, review this policy stance from time-to-time to ensure that it remains appropriate."

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa in Wellington and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.