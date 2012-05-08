(Repeats without change to text)
SINGAPORE May 8 New Zealand Refining Ltd's
135,000 barrels-per-day Marsden Point oil refinery has
returned from a partial shutdown and is operating normally, a
company spokesman said on Tuesday.
He did not specify how long the unit was shut for or when it
returned from maintenance, but added that customers had to
import petroleum products to meet demand during the shutdown.
"We are now back to production and successfully supplying
our major oil company customers, there has been no change to our
refinery run rate as a result of the shutdown and capacity
remains at 135,000 barrels a day," spokesman Greg McNeill said
in an emailed statement.
The shutdown had minimal impact on the diesel market, with
just a few cargoes seen headed there, traders said.
Shareholders in New Zealand Refining, which is the operator
of the country's only oil refinery, approved in late April a
major upgrade project to improve production and increase
margins.
Construction of the continuous catalyst regeneration
platformer (CCR) project is expected to take three years to
complete, with the CCR unit operational in late 2015.
The expansion is expected to lift production of petrol by
around two million barrels a year and increase New Zealand
Refining's share of New Zealand's petrol demand to around 65
percent.
The company currently supplies around two thirds of New
Zealand's refined fuels and related products, including more
than half its petrol, 80 percent of diesel, and virtually all
aviation fuel.
It is around 73 percent owned by the four major oil
companies in the country, BP, Mobil Oil NZ,
Caltex NZ, and Greenstone Energy Ltd, a joint venture
between Infratil Ltd and the state NZ Superannuation
Fund, which bought Shell Oil's local retail operations.
