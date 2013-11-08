WELLINGTON Nov 8 Tourists from China have been
flooding into New Zealand and now a Shanghai-based property
developer has bought an upmarket resort and plans a major
upgrade to attract wealthy Chinese travellers to the South
Pacific country.
Shanghai CRED Real Estate's purchase of the 1,100 hectare
(2,718 acre) Peppers Carrington resort - which includes a
seaside golf course and vineyard - is the first significant
Chinese investment in New Zealand's tourism sector.
"Affluent Chinese tourists tend to use Chinese tourist
agencies, which in turn prefer to recommend Chinese-owned
resorts internationally," Guo Gui, Shanghai CRED's general
manager, said in a statement on Friday.
Shanghai CRED did not disclose what it paid to buy the
resort from Paul Kelly, an American banker and investor. It said
it would spend "millions" on the upgrade but did not specify the
amount.
On the scenic Karikari Peninsula, the resort is about 270 km
(167 miles) north of Auckland, the country's biggest city and
main international gateway.
China is the second-biggest source of visitors to New
Zealand. More than 236,000 Chinese travellers visited in the
year to Sept. 31 - a 50 percent jump from the previous year -
and spent an estimated NZ$645 million ($536 million).
Visa rules for Chinese travellers were freed up in May and
the government has said the number of Chinese tourists could
reach 1 million by 2018.
New Zealand was the first developed economy to sign a free
trade deal with China, now its second-biggest trading partner.
Outside the tourism sector, Chinese companies have been
active investors in New Zealand.
A successful but protracted bid by Shanghai Pengxin to buy a
group of New Zealand dairy farms met with vocal opposition from
some local investors and politicians, prompting calls for
stricter controls on land ownership by foreigners.
Other direct Chinese investments include Bright Dairy & Food
Co's 39 percent stake in Synlait Milk,
Haier Group's ownership of white goods manufacturer Fisher &
Paykel Appliances and Agria Corp's majority stake in
agribusiness company PGG Wrightson.
($1 = NZ$1.2025)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by John O'Callaghan and
Michael Perry)