* H1 net loss of NZ$44.3 mln vs NZ$24.5 mln year ago

* On track to achieve subscription rev of NZ$200 mln

* To post FY16 net loss of NZ$83.9 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shares rise 2.4 pct in early trades (Adds earnings metric, outlook)

WELLINGTON, Nov 5 New Zealand cloud-based accounting software developer Xero said on Thursday its net loss for the first-half widened to NZ$44.3 million ($29.21 million), in line with expectations, even as the company saw a rise in subscriptions.

Subscription revenues jumped 72 percent to NZ$89.8 million and the number of North American subscriptions grew by 114 percent.

CEO Rod Drury said in a statement that the company was on track to achieve NZ$200 million in subscription revenue in the current financial year.

Xero has been focussing on increasing the number of customers in the United States, Australia and Britain, and has been raising capital to establish presence in those countries while also investing heavily in platform development.

Xero said in March that it had pushed back its plans for a U.S. stock listing to the start of 2016 at the earliest and that one of its priorities was to get its U.S. expansion plan back on track after growth momentum slowed last year.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Xero is expected to post a net loss of NZ$83.85 million for the full year.

The company also reported gross margins increased from 67 percent to 74 percent.

Xero's shares were last up 2.5 percent in the wake of the announcement. ($1 = 1.5165 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Swati Pandey in WELLINGTON, editing by G Crosse)