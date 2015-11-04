(Repeats to additional subscribers)
WELLINGTON Nov 5 New Zealand accounting
software company Xero Ltd said on Thursday its first
half net loss grew 81 percent as it invested in new sales
channels, but noted subscription revenues had grown.
The company, which is listed in Australia and New Zealand
stock exchanges, posted a net loss of NZ$44.3 million ($29.17
million) for the six months to Sept. 30, compared to NZ$24.5
million loss the previous half. Subscription revenue increased
72 percent to NZ$89.8 million.
($1 = 1.5186 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)