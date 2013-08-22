WELLINGTON Aug 22 A New Zealand civil liberties
group denounced a new law permitting wider surveillance of
citizens on Thursday, saying authorities were "buying into" the
monitoring exposed by fugitive former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden.
Media were less critical of the legislation, passed by two
votes in parliament on Wednesday after a heated debate, but said
Prime Minister John Key's minority government had misjudged
public opposition to the measure.
The legislation authorises the involvement of its foreign
intelligence department, the Government Communications Security
Bureau (GCSB), in the work of domestic agencies, such as the
Security Intelligence Service and the police.
The government said its monitoring, previously confined to
foreign targets, was aimed at terrorism and organised crime.
Key, speaking on Radio Live, said it was easy for the
opposition "to create either alarm or concern or
misconceptions".
"...It is about keeping every New Zealander safe, and in the
end that is the dilemma you have when you're in my job," he
said. "Eventually, the buck stops with me in terms of providing
the best information to protect New Zealanders."
But the New Zealand Council for Civil Liberties blasted the
legislation as an unacceptable intrusion.
"The new law enables mass surveillance on New Zealanders,
and that's not acceptable in a modern democratic society,"
council spokesman Thomas Beagle said.
"We seem to be buying into this 'surveillance society' which
has been exposed by Snowden, the U.S., and the UK. I think we're
on the wrong side of history on this one."
The New Zealand Privacy Commissioner and New Zealand Law
Society had criticised the bill in the run-up to the vote.
The GCSB shares data with the United States, Australia,
Canada and Britain under what is called the "Five Eyes"
Partnership.
The amendments to New Zealand law predate the Snowden
revelations, but have stirred concerns about the reach and
security of spying and data collection.
Western spy agencies are facing scrutiny after Snowden
exposed widespread electronic eavesdropping by the United
States. Wanted by the United States, he has been granted
temporary asylum by Russia.
The New Zealand Listener weekly said the government was
right to ignore the "hysterical opposition" to the measure, but
its narrow margin in the vote showed it had misunderstood public
opinion.
"There is no doubt the government mishandled the debate," it
said in an editorial. "It underestimated, too, the inherent
mistrust the community has in government agencies, and therefore
the public's willingness to believe that their rights were
probably being eroded."
The government move was in response to an inquiry last year
which found the GCSB acted unlawfully by providing information
on Kim Dotcom, founder of online file-sharing site Megaupload,
to U.S. authorities before a raid on his home in early 2012.
Dotcom, a German national with New Zealand residency, faces
Internet piracy charges. He had lobbied against the new
legislation.
"The GCSB bill just passed in parliament against the will of
most Kiwis. RIP Privacy," Dotcom, also known as Kim Schmitz,
said on Twitter after Wednesday's vote.
(Reporting by Michael Sin; Editing by Ron Popeski)