WELLINGTON May 25 The captain and the
navigation officer of a container ship which smashed into a reef
off a popular New Zealand holiday spot were jailed on Friday for
causing the country's worst environmental disaster in decades.
The two men, captain Mauro Balomaga and navigation officer
Leonil Relon, both Filipino nationals, were jailed for seven
months.
They had faced maximum terms of seven years imprisonment.
The men pleaded guilty to charges of operating the
47,230-tonne Liberian-flagged Rena in a dangerous manner,
releasing toxic substances, and attempting to pervert the course
of justice by altering the ship's documents.
The 236-metre (775-foot) vessel struck a reef about 20 km
(12 miles) off Tauranga, New Zealand's biggest export port, in
October last year, spewing around 300 tonnes of toxic fuel oil
into the ocean, killing thousands of sea birds and fouling
beaches up to 100 km (60 miles) from the reef.
"This was an event unlike this country has ever seen," said
Judge Robert Wolff. He said the sentence took into account that
the pair had already been vilified, and that they would be held
in a foreign jail.
Local media reported that several people in a group of
supporters for the men burst into tears after the sentence was
imposed.
The court was told the captain had ordered the navigation
officer to take short cuts to ensure the ship did not arrive at
Tauranga late.
The government prosecutor said the crew had not complied
with basic navigation practices, and there had been what he
called "substantial deviations" from the approved course.
The ship has since broken in half, the rear section having
fallen off the reef, while the bow section is still aground and
wedged upright. Salvage teams are still removing containers from
the vessel which carried 1,300 of the boxes, and salvors have
recovered almost all of the remaining 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil
on board.
The vessel's owners Daina Shipping, a unit of Greece's
Costamare Inc., have also been charged with discharging
harmful substances, which carries a maximum fine of NZ$600,000
($451,000), and an additional fine of NZ$10,000 for each day the
offending continues.