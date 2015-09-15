(Corrects first paragraph to show that a unit of Bright Food
Group is buying a stake in Silver Fern Farms, and removes
reference to Bright Dairy and Food)
* Silver Fern Farms to sell 50 pct stake to Shanghai Maling
* Shanghai Maling Aquarius a subsidiary of China's Bright
* Deal offers Bright more access to offshore meat supply
By Naomi Tajitsu and Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, Sept 15 A unit of China's
state-owned Bright Food Group Co Ltd will take a
half share in New Zealand's biggest meat co-operative for NZ$311
million ($197 million), as it looks to import more of the
country's agricultural products.
Sheep and beef exporter Silver Fern Farms said on Tuesday
said it would sell a 50 percent stake to food processor Shanghai
Maling Aquarius, a Bright subsidiary, giving it
funds to repay debt and helping to boost its exports to China.
The deal is the latest in a string of investments in
agriculture by companies in China, where a growing middle class
has encouraged firms to look overseas for sources of meat, dairy
and other proteins.
"The long terms prospects for New Zealand agriculture
including meat is positive, so we're not surprised to see
offshore interest in domestic agribusinesses," ASB rural
economist Nathan Penny said.
New Zealand is the world's biggest sheepmeat exporter and
fifth-largest overseas supplier of beef, sending roughly
one-third of its exports by value to China in the year to June.
Silver Fern Farms, a farmer-owned co-operative, controls
aboout 27 percent of New Zealand's beef and sheepmeat export
market but has been hurt by a collapse in sheep meat prices and
has struggled to make deep inroads into growing export markets.
"This is a substantial capital investment. It's going to
give Silver Fern Farms a very strong financial position," Silver
Fern Farms Chairman Rob Hewett told reporters.
"Our partner's assets are considerable, and we will look to
leverage those opportunities into China."
Bright, which processes foods ranging from sweets to pork
products to rice wine, has been on a global acquisition spree in
recent years, with British cereal maker Weetabix and Australian
dairy company Mundella Foods among its buys.
Bright already has a roughly 40 percent stake in New Zealand
infant formula processor Synlait, while other Chinese
firms have been active in the country.
Dairy processors Yashili and Inner Mongolia Yili
have bought land to build infant formula processing
plants, while Shanghai Pengxin in 2012 purchased a swathe of
dairy farmland.
($1 = 1.5808 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing
by Richard Pullin)