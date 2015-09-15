* Silver Fern Farms to sell 50 pct stake to Shanghai Maling
WELLINGTON, Sept 15 A unit of China's
state-owned Bright Food Group Co Ltd will take a
half share in New Zealand's biggest meat co-operative for NZ$311
million ($197 million), as China looks to import more of the
country's agricultural products.
Sheep and beef exporter Silver Fern Farms said on Tuesday it
would sell a 50 percent stake to food processor Shanghai Maling
Aquarius, a Bright subsidiary, giving it funds to
repay debt and helping to boost its exports.
The deal is the latest in a string of investments in
agriculture by companies in China, the world's biggest meat
consumer, where a growing middle class has encouraged firms to
look overseas for sources of meat, dairy and other proteins.
"The long term prospect for New Zealand agriculture
including meat is positive, so we're not surprised to see
offshore interest in domestic agribusinesses," ASB rural
economist Nathan Penny said.
Shanghai Maling said the purchase would give it access to
the New Zealand company's high quality produce and help it
almost triple its revenues versus 2014 to as much 30 billion
yuan ($4.71 billion).
"Once this deal goes through, our company will quickly
become China's biggest consolidated lamb and beef industrial
group," Maling said in a statement to the Shanghai exchange.
Officials for Bright Food and Shanghai Maling declined to
comment further on the deal.
New Zealand is the world's biggest sheepmeat exporter and
fifth-largest overseas supplier of beef, sending roughly
one-third of its exports by value to China in the year to June.
Silver Fern Farms, a farmer-owned co-operative, controls
about 27 percent of New Zealand's beef and sheepmeat export
market but has been hurt by a collapse in sheep meat prices and
has struggled to make deep inroads into growing export markets.
"This is a substantial capital investment," Silver Fern
Farms Chairman Rob Hewett told reporters. "Our partner's assets
are considerable, and we will look to leverage those
opportunities into China."
Bright, which processes foods ranging from sweets to pork
products to rice wine, has been on a global acquisition spree in
recent years, with British cereal maker Weetabix and Australian
dairy company Mundella Foods among its buys.
Bright already has a roughly 40 percent stake in New Zealand
infant formula processor Synlait, while other Chinese
firms have also been active in the country.
($1 = 1.5808 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan renminbi)
