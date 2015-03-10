WELLINGTON, March 11 Electronic surveillance by
New Zealand's government extends from China, its biggest trading
partner, to Antarctica and is shared with the United States and
other international allies, according to documents released on
Wednesday.
The latest documents released by former U.S. National
Security Authority (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden show that New
Zealand's spy agency collects data on communications from about
20 nations, including China, Japan, North Korea, Iran, and
Antarctica, many of whom are close trade partners.
The intelligence gathered by the Government Communications
Security Bureau (GCSB) was passed on to the NSA and intelligence
agencies in Australia, Britain and Canada, which along with New
Zealand are members of the "Five Eyes" surveillance network,
according to the documents dated April 2013.
Published in the New Zealand Herald newspaper and the
Intercept website, the papers show that the GCSB's reach extends
beyond South Pacific Island nations reported last week, and that
the country has ramped up its mass surveillance in past years.
"If it was just ... for New Zealand's sake it's hard to
believe we would be running high-tech spying operations against
them," investigative writer Nicky Hager, who is collaborating
with the media outlets, told TV One.
"The only rational reason why you can say we're doing it is
to pay our dues, or pay the cost of being part of the U.S.
alliance."
The revelations of surveillance of China, a free-trade
partner which brought around 20 percent of New Zealand exports
in 2014, and Japan, its No. 4 trading partner, suggest that the
country spies on its friends on behalf of the United States.
Documents released on Wednesday include an NSA review of
GCSB operations, which state that New Zealand "continues to be
especially helpful in its ability to provide NSA ready access to
areas and countries ... difficult for the U.S. to access".
New Zealand's intelligence contributions included targeting
countries using its satellite interception base in Waihopai and
accessing nations' internal communication networks from covert
listening posts in the country's embassies and consulates, the
papers showed.
The GCSB and the office of Prime Minister John Key declined
to comment on the latest revelations, the New Zealand Herald and
the Intercept reports said. There was no immediate response when
Reuters sought a comment.
The GCSB is banned from spying on New Zealand citizens,
unless authorised to support other agencies, but it has no legal
restrictions on foreign activities.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)