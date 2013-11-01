* Emerging debt less than 10 percent of $19 bln portfolio

* Fund removes some FX hedges to capitalise on NZD strength

* Superannuation Fund annual returns about 9 percent

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, Nov 1 New Zealand's state pension fund is considering investing in more emerging sovereign debt to diversify its portfolio while also increasing its currency exposure on the back of strength in the New Zealand dollar.

The NZ$23 billion ($19.04 billion) Superannuation Fund said it may buy more bonds from Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, together accounting for less than 10 percent of the portfolio's current value, compared with 36 percent in North America and 28 percent in Europe.

"Emerging market sovereign bonds in local currency is one area we are currently reviewing," Matt Whineray, the fund's general manager of investments, said in an interview.

He added: "If there is a further sell-off in emerging markets, that will make the opportunity potentially richer."

Whineray added that any shift would "partly" be a diversification play, as opposed to a bet on better economic growth in Asia, Africa and other regions. "The fact of differential growth rates doesn't necessarily mean better returns," he said.

The fund is heavily invested in global equities, which comprise 62 percent of the portfolio, followed by fixed income with 10 percent, and property and timber at 6 percent each. The balance is rounded out by New Zealand equities, infrastructure, private equity and rural farmland.

The heavy equity weighting has paid off for the fund so far. Share prices have continued to offer better returns in the low bond-yield environment seen in the past few years. In the decade since its inception, the fund has generated roughly 9 percent in annual returns, and is expected to start paying out in 2031.

Its minimal exposure to emerging markets up to this point has meant that the fund has avoided losses suffered by many funds during the sell-off in Asian assets earlier this year.

Set up in 2003 to partially fund the cost of future pension payments for the country's 4.4 million people, the fund has a mandate to offer returns which beat risk-free 90-day New Zealand Treasury bills by at least 2.5 percent on average.

Two-thirds of the fund's assets are managed passively, while the remaining one-third are active investments designed to outperform a benchmark portfolio.

MORE FX EXPOSURE

Whineray said the fund has reduced its 100 percent currency hedged position on foreign assets in its actively managed portfolio to gain more exposure to fluctuations in the "kiwi" dollar, one of the best-performing major currencies so far this year.

"We've been generally short on the kiwi and that's moved around quite a bit because it has been volatile. It's still elevated so we've been active in the currency market," said Matt Whineray

"All of our (currency) activity of late has been in reducing our 100 percent currency hedge to have some foreign currency exposure. Given the elevated level of the kiwi, we continue to have a reasonable difference between where our benchmark is ... and where our actual exposure is."

The kiwi traded around $0.8250 on Friday, hovering within range of a 1 1/2-year high of $0.8676 hit earlier this year as expectations for higher New Zealand interest rates and an optimistic economic outlook has raised demand for the currency.

Against a currency basket, the kiwi has gained nearly 4 percent so far this year, outperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the U.S. dollar index and a 6.5 percent fall in the Australian dollar index.

Whineray declined to identify kiwi levels at which the fund may considering further increasing - or decreasing - its currency exposure, but said that more than half of its foreign asset holdings remained hedged.

The superannuation fund is also interested in putting funds towards less liquid assets including rural farmland, alternative energy companies, distressed credit from Europe, and catastrophe bonds. ($1 = 1.2081 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)