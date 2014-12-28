WELLINGTON Dec 29 New Zealand's state-run
pension fund and utilities investor Infratil Ltd will
acquire Australian retirement village operator RetireAustralia
in a deal worth A$640.2 million ($519.91 million) as they gain
exposure to Australia's growing retirement services sector.
The two parties will each take a 50 percent stake in
RetireAustralia, currently owned by Morgan Stanley Real Estate
Investing and the J.P. Morgan Global Special Opportunities
Group, the Superannuation fund and Infratil said in a statement
dated Dec. 24.
They will fund the acquisition through cash equity of
A$214.8 million each, while the balance will be funded by
existing bank debt on RetireAustralia's balance sheet.
"RetireAustralia provides a strong platform in an Australian
sector that offers very attractive long-term growth prospects,"
Infratil CEO Marko Bogoievski said in a statement.
RetireAustralia operates 28 retirement village across Australia.
The Superannuation fund and Infratil said they expected to
settle the deal on Dec. 31.
($1 = 1.2314 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Michael Urquhart)