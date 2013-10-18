WELLINGTON Oct 18 Chinese conglomerate Shanghai
Pengxin is poised to buy its second set of dairy farms in New
Zealand, the world's leading dairy produce export country, as
China's firms increasingly look overseas for sources of milk to
meet growing demand at home.
In a statement, the founders of Synlait Farms Ltd, who
control 50.2 percent of the company, said on Friday they are
committed to accept an offer from SFL Holdings that values the
business at NZ$85.7 million ($72.9 million). SFL Holdings is
majority-owned by a subsidiary of Shanghai Pengxin.
The founders of Synlait Farms, located in New Zealand's
South Island, also have a minority stake in SFL Holdings.
The Shanghai Pengxin moves highlights the growing appeal of
dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand as Asia's demand
for milk grows, with a takeover battle now raging for
Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company
Holdings Ltd.
The Synlait deal will allow Shanghai Pengxin to beef up its
portfolio in New Zealand after it purchased a cluster of farms
in the country's North Island for around NZ$200 million in 2012.
Synlait Farms, which owns a total of 4,000 hectares of
farmland in the Canterbury region and around 13,000 dairy cows,
supplies Synlait Milk, a maker of wholesale milk powder
products including infant milk formula for export to China and
other countries.
Chinese dairy company Bright Dairy & Food Co
holds roughly a 39 percent stake in Synlait Milk, which makes
the Pure Canterbury brand of milk formula that Bright sells in
China.
Meanwhile Chinese dairy companies Inner Mongolia Yili
Industrial Group and China Mengniu Dairy Co's
Yashili are each building infant formula processing
plants in the country, which exports more than 90 percent of its
milk production, to meet growing demand for the high-margin
product at home.
($1 = 1.1757 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)