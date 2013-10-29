WELLINGTON Oct 30 Telecom New Zealand
and Vodafone have picked up the majority of management
rights to the country's 700 megahertz spectrum as competition
heats up to bring high-speed 4G broadband services to users in
rural areas.
Telecom, the country's largest telecom company, and Vodafone
successfully bid on the maximum three lots of 2x15 megahertz
lots for NZ$66 million ($54.55 million) each, while mobile phone
operator 2degrees secured two lots of 2x10 MHz bandwidth.
"Overall, this is a successful outcome for the auction that
bodes well for the future of competitive fourth generation
mobile services in New Zealand," Communications and Information
Technology Minister Amy Adams said in a statement.
One 2X5 MHz lot went unsold in the auction. Adams said the
remaining lot could be re-auctioned in a supplementary
allocation round while also raising the possibility that the
government could retain the unsold lot and allocate it at a
later date.
Vodafone controls around 42 percent of the retail mobile
market, while Telecom has a 37 percent share, followed by
2degrees with 20 percent. Both the UK-owned company and Telecom
already offer 4G services in some cities, including Auckland and
Wellington.
"These rights will underpin our plans to bring 4G network
speed and performance to more New Zealanders," Telecom Chief
Executive Simon Moutter said.
The spectrum band was freed up after analogue broadcast
services in the country were terminated earlier this year, and
will allow mobile operators to extend 4G mobile broadband
outside the country's main cities.
Vodafone and Telecom have been engaged in a price war for
mobile and fixed-line broadband customers as Telecom aims to
increase its market share of the mobile market to make up for an
ongoing fall in fixed-line customers.