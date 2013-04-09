WELLINGTON, April 9 China's Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd has won a contract to build the 4G mobile
network infrastructure for New Zealand's biggest
telecommunications company, expanding its presence in the
country after receiving the cold shoulder in neighbouring
Australia.
Telecom New Zealand said on Tuesday that it had
tapped Huawei, the world's No. 2 maker of telecommunications
equipment, to build its network. The network will go live in
Auckland, the country's biggest city, in October, it said.
The contract will bolster Huawei's presence in New Zealand,
where it has built the mobile network for 2degrees, while
Vodafone uses Huawei equipment in its fixed line network
in the country.
While Huawei accounts for around 70 percent of the world's
4G deployment, it was barred from bidding for a contract to
build Australia's national broadband network, after the
Australian government cited cyber-security concerns.
Industry experts said the Telecom New Zealand contract
indicated that New Zealand did not share the same security
concerns as its Tasman neighbour about Huawei.
"For Telecom to say they're going to use Huawei for the
national deployment for its 4G means that someone may have had a
conversation at the government level, and the government has
said 'You guys go right ahead, we don't have any concerns,'"
said Paul Brislen, chief executive of the Telecom Users
Association of New Zealand.
Huawei has increased sales and gained market share in
Europe, Africa and Asia, muscling in on rivals such as
Alcatel-Lucent SA by offering lower prices.
But it has run into obstacles in countries including
Australia and the United States, where it is not allowed to sell
telecommunications equipment to domestic carriers. It also faces
exclusion from Canada's government broadband network.
Huawei has repeatedly said that it has no links with the
Chinese government, and that it does not believe U.S. security
concerns will have an impact on decisions by other countries to
use its technology.
Telecom New Zealand said that it had selected Huawei because
of its global dominance in network development.
"Huawei's selection was based on two main factors. The first
is that they have extensive experience, having built 73 LTE
networks in 42 countries," David Havercroft, Telecom New
Zealand's chief technology officer, said in a statement.
"The second is that they are truly pushing the boundaries of
LTE technology."
Telecom New Zealand's announcement comes as it slashes more
than 1,000 jobs to cut costs as part of its restructuring
efforts, as the company struggles to compete on broadband
pricing and in its business operations.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)