WELLINGTON May 20 New Zealand's Commerce Commission will require telecommunications companies operating in the company a levy totalling NZ$50 million ($40.36 million) for the year to June 2012 to help pay for improvements in the country's telecom infrastructure.

In a draft decision released on Monday, the Commission said that Telecom Corporation of New Zealand, the nation's biggest telecom company, would pay NZ$25.3 million, while Vodafone New Zealand would pay NZ$10.9 million.

Network operator Chorus would pay NZ6.4 million, while the balance will be paid by smaller operators.

The commission said it would announce a final decision on the new levy by late June.

