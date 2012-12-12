* TPP talks make progress on fine print
* No progress on difficult issues: copyright, farm barriers
* October, 2013 still target date for free trade pact
By Gyles Beckford
AUCKLAND, Dec 12 U.S.-led talks in New Zealand
on a free trade deal for the Asia-Pacific region have made some
progress but have a long way to go to reach a pact to dismantle
entrenched trade barriers by the end of next year, the
negotiators said on Wednesday.
Several hundred officials from 11 countries have spent more
than a week in Auckland for the 15th set of negotiations on the
Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), which began in March 2010.
New Zealand's chief delegate said the talks had brought new
TPP members, Canada and Mexico, into the process and made
progress on the language and mechanisms of any deal, as well as
clearly identified what needs to be done on the difficult issues
such as intellectual property, environment and investment.
"There is considerable amount of work to do," David Walker
told a media briefing, adding there was a common desire among
the 11 nations to reach a deal next year.
"On the various market access negotiations, discussions
continue as we move towards construction of an overall package,
which meet the ambitions set out by leaders and ministers and is
acceptable to all," he said.
There is no formal deadline for an agreement, but October
next year is being targeted to coincide with the annual summit
of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). The next round
of talks will be held in early March in Singapore.
The major roadblocks to a final deal were not detailed, but
the sensitive issue of pharmaceuticals, where the United States
wants to see greater patent protection for its drug companies
was not discussed.
Critics said the TPP was still aimed at benefiting large
U.S. corporations.
"The proposals give greater power to large corporations and
fleet-footed investors who would have little interest in
creating good jobs and improving social conditions," said Bill
Rosenberg of the NZ Council of Trade Unions.
Other issues the TPP is struggling with include a common
dispute resolution process, which could see government measures
challenged by private companies, state procurement policies, and
greater intellectual property protection.
Australia reaffirmed it would not sign any deal that allowed
foreign companies to challenge its laws, while Malaysia said it
had problems with suggestions covering government purchasing.
Farmer groups in New Zealand, Australia, and Canada have
called for the elimination of trade barriers on agricultural
products.
The original four nation TPP of New Zealand, Chile,
Singapore, and Brunei, now includes the United States,
Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Peru, and most recently Canada and
Mexico. Thailand and Japan are looking at joining.
Collectively the TPP countries represent 650 million people
in some of the fastest growing economies in the region with a
total gross domestic product of around $21 trillion.
Last month, talks were launched for a new 16 nation free
trade agreement -- as the Regional Comprehensive Economic
Partnership (RCEP) -- grouping the 10-nation Association of
South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) along with Australia, China,
India, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand.
Separately, the U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk
acknowledged the TPP talks had a long way to go before reaching
a deal, although he was confident it could be done next year.
"I think we can get it closed," he said at a policy think
tank gathering in Washington.