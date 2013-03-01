WELLINGTON, March 1 A New Zealand court ruled on
Friday that the United States does not have to hand over all its
evidence against Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, a setback for
the German national in a U.S. bid to extradite him for alleged
online piracy, fraud and money laundering.
The Court of Appeal overturned a lower court ruling that the
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) should disclose all its
evidence so Dotcom, released on bail last February, could fairly
contest the case against him.
The FBI accuses Dotcom, who founded the Megaupload
file-sharing site which housed everything from family photos to
blockbuster films, of leading a group that netted $175 million
since 2005 by copying and distributing copyrighted content
without authorisation.
Lower courts had ruled twice that Dotcom should have access
to all material the FBI was basing its extradition case on.
The Court of Appeal said the U.S. government had a duty of
"candour and good faith" in making an extradition bid, but a
summary of the evidence held would suffice.
"It is for the requesting state to decide what information
it wishes to put before the requested state in support of its
request," the court said.
It said there were safeguards for any accused, such as the
New Zealand courts and government seeking more information if
they are not satisfied there is a prima facie case to be
answered.
Dotcom maintains that Megaupload, one of the world's most
popular websites before it was shut down in January last year,
simply provided online storage services and should not be held
responsible for stored content.
William Akel, one of Dotcom's lawyers, said an appeal to New
Zealand's Supreme Court was being considered.
"How can you determine whether or not there has been
compliance with candour and good faith if you don't know what
documents are being relied on to support the case?" he said on
Radio New Zealand.
Since the initial raid, the courts have ruled that search
warrants used in the raid were illegal, unfrozen some of
Dotcom's assets for living and legal expenses, relaxed
restrictions of travel, and ordered extensive evidence
disclosure.
A New Zealand government spy agency was also found to have
illegally spied on him, bringing an apology from the prime
minister, and opening the way for a damages claim.
Dotcom, who also goes by the name of Kim Schmidt, is a
German national but with residency in New Zealand, which made it
illegal to spy on him.
The extradition hearing for Dotcom and the other three
defendants is scheduled to be held in August.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)