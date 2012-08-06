* Eruption caused by buildup of gases, scientists say
* Big eruption was surprising, one expert says
WELLINGTON Aug 7 A New Zealand volcano dormant
for more than a century has spewed boulders and spread an ash
cloud over the centre of the country, disrupting air traffic but
causing no other damage or injuries.
Mount Tongariro, one of three volcanic peaks in the central
North Island, roared into life late on Monday night, as craters
on the mountain located in a national park near popular hot
springs, exploded with bright flashes and thunderous booms.
The spew of rocks, fine particles and steam from the
snow-capped, 1,978-m (6,490-ft) peak, was caused by a pressure
buildup of volcanic gases, volcanologists said, after seismic
activity had increased in recent weeks.
Steve Sherburn, volcanologist at New Zealand's Institute of
Geological and Nuclear Sciences, said the scale of the eruption
was unexpected, as activity at the volcano had been sporadic
before Monday's explosion.
"We haven't had any activity for several days so to go from
what we had seen to an eruption last night was a little
surprising," he said.
A cloud of ash billowed over the central North Island on
Tuesday, blanketing the area with a thick, grey carpet of ash.
Flights to and from provincial destinations, including
renowned tourist spot Rotorua, were delayed or cancelled on
Tuesday, and local highways were closed for a time, but there
were no reports of damage or injury.
Meteorologists said the ash cloud was being blown eastwards
towards the Pacific Ocean.
The last time Mount Tongariro erupted was in 1897, ending a
decades-long period of intermittent activity, and Sherburn said
Monday's explosion could be the start of more such activity in
the area.
"At the moment we really don't know, it could just be a
singular event, or it could be the start of a period similar to
what we've seen historically," he said.
Neighbouring Mount Ruapehu is the most active volcano in New
Zealand, last erupting in 2007 when it sent a lahar, or mud
slide, down the side of the mountain.
Major eruptions in 1995 and 1996 by Ruapehu resulted in
widespread flights disruptions and the closure of ski fields on
the mountain.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by
Michael Roddy)