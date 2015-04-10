GRAPHIC: Wine exports: link.reuters.com/neh54w
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, April 10 New Zealand's wine industry is
looking beyond its biggest export market Australia as the "kiwi"
dollar's unprecedented strength against its Australian
counterpart dents export earnings from the island nation's
closest trading partner.
Australia sources more than half of its foreign wine from
New Zealand. The popular Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc dominates
around 70 percent of Australia's Sauvignon Blanc market. But as
New Zealand's buoyant economy outperforms its larger
neighbour's, the kiwi has climbed versus the Australian dollar
, just as wine consumption in Australia plateaued.
Last year, New Zealand's wine exports to Australia fell for
the first time since 2003, easing 7.5 percent to NZ$356 million
($269.03 million) from 2013. In contrast, shipments to the
United States rose 13.6 percent to NZ$343 million. After more
than doubling since 2007, exports to the U.S. may overtake
shipments to Australia this year if they continue to grow at
their current pace, according to people in the industry.
"The key is for wineries to have a balanced portfolio of
markets and always be able to react to the market, and a number
of them are doing that right now by looking at the U.S.," said
Chris Yorke, global market director at industry body New Zealand
Wine. "Wineries are realising that the No.1 growth opportunity
for New Zealand in the next five years is the United States."
Kiwi winemakers shipping to the U.S. have strong currency
headwinds to contend with. But the picture is more optimistic,
as the kiwi has retreated to around $0.7500 from highs
near $0.8800 in mid-2014. Dan Taylor, general manager at Forrest
Wines, tells Reuters that his company has begun stocking its
Sauvignon Blanc at Whole Foods supermarkets in California. The
Marlborough-based firm is building up its presence in the U.S.,
he says.
($1 = 1.3233 New Zealand dollars)
