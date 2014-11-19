By Naomi Tajitsu
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Nov 20 Italian luxury textiles house
Loro Piana recently made its annual trip down under to select
two bales of the finest merino wool, one from New Zealand and
the other from Australia, for its premier line of suits, which
sell for tens of thousands of dollars.
Along the edge of the ultra-fine fabrics, the LVMH-owned
clothier stitches a tag denoting provenance and
vintage, not unlike the label on a bottle of fine wine.
"Any time we mention New Zealand wool and build brands that
mention New Zealand origin, we're adding value, so it's
absolutely in our interest to say where our product is coming
from," Deputy Chairman Pier Luigi Loro Piana told Reuters.
Loro Piana's fabrics are a far cry from the scratchy
sweaters and blankets made decades ago in the heyday of New
Zealand wool, as the world's second-biggest exporter after
Australia goes upmarket to resuscitate an industry in decline
since the 1980s.
The luxury market, especially in China, has opened new
opportunities although volumes remain small and excess supply
has undermined some of the price gains of recent years.
New Zealand exported around $583.6 million in wool products
in 2013 according to Statistics New Zealand, down from $1.52
billion in 1989, around the time sheep farmers began converting
their land into more lucrative dairy farms.
Once the main export from the South Pacific country, where
sheep still outnumber humans six to one, wool production has
slumped under an assault from synthetic fibres.
"Wool was pretty damned important in my father's day," said
Roger Barton, a fifth-generation sheep and beef farmer in the
rolling hills of the Wairarapa region, an hour from the capital,
Wellington.
On his father's farm, wool generated around 60 percent of
gross income, a figure now down to 15 percent as growing global
demand for protein lifts returns on lamb.
"Wool is just not on the radar because it's too small a part
of the total economic package inside the farm gate. The priority
now is on meat ... It's pretty frustrating," Barton said.
But a growing focus on natural fibres has opened the door
for New Zealand exporters to sell what they say is the finest,
whitest and strongest wool in the world, lifting prices from the
near-rock-bottom levels hit in 2008.
"Everyone hated wool 20 years ago because it was the
old-fashioned thing," said Jeremy Moon, founder of New Zealand
merino sportswear label Icebreaker. "We set out to create a new
experience for people which was different from their perception
of wool, which was something that was scratchy and itchy."
The firm touts the breathable, temperature-regulating and
antibacterial properties of wool from merino sheep, whose dense
fleeces protect against harsh conditions in the high country.
Icebreaker's sales have grown to $165 million from $24
million in 2004, enabling it to expand into Europe, North
America and soon to Asia.
CARPETS FOR MASERATI DRIVERS
A tentative recovery in the luxury goods market lifted fine
wool prices to a record high of NZ$17,500 ($13,770) per tonne in
2012, but demand has failed to keep up with production, knocking
prices down to NZ$15,200 this year, according to Beef and Lamb
New Zealand.
In Australia, the world's largest merino producer, a similar
oversupply has knocked the benchmark price down to $9,140 per
tonne last month from around $15,000 in mid-2011, according to
Australian Wool Innovation Ltd.
Despite its growing brand recognition, merino accounts for
only 5 percent of New Zealand's wool clip. The rest is from
cross-bred sheep, which fetches roughly one-third the price.
Cross-bred wool, too coarse for clothing, is exported in
bales mainly to China, to be made into carpets, bedding and
insulation. But some manufacturers are now targeting the higher
end of these markets to lift margins.
After years of supplying to hotels in China, carpet
manufacturer Cavalier Corporation is expanding into
residential sales in the world's No. 2 economy.
"I'd like to be in every up-market villa and apartment in
China in the next few years," said Managing Director Colin
McKenzie. "The new money, the Maserati drivers - that's where we
need to be."
(1 US dollar = 1.2708 New Zealand dollar)
