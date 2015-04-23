WELLINGTON, April 24 New Zealand cloud-based accounting software developer Xero on Friday said its full-year operating revenues rose 77 percent on the back of strong growth in customer subscriptions, particularly in North America and Australia.

Revenues jumped to NZ$123.9 million ($94.11 million) in the year ended March 30 from NZ$70.1 million a year ago. The fast-growing company reported a net loss after tax of NZ$69.5 million, increasing from a NZ$35.5 loss last year.

Xero has been focussing on increasing customers in the United States, Australia and Britain, and has been using raised capital to establish a presence in those countries while also investing heavily in platform development.

"We have emerged as the cloud accounting leader in three countries and are seeing positive momentum in the U.S. market," Xero CEO Rod Drury said in a statement.

Subscription revenues rose 81 percent from the previous year, led by growth in Australia and North America, which more than doubled. Total customer numbers rose 67 percent to 475,000 in the year to March, as customers in those two regions roughly doubled. ($1 = 1.3165 New Zealand dollars)