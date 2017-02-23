By Anna Irrera
NEW YORK Feb 23 Interdealer broker NEX Group
Plc, formerly known as Icap, has invested in a
RSRCHXchange, a London-based startup that runs an online
marketplace for research on stocks, as regulatory changes in
Europe and pressure on asset management fees spur innovation in
the equity research sector.
The investment, led by NEX Group's venture arm Euclid
Opportunities, was announced by the companies on Thursday, but
the terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The company will use the injection of cash develop the
platform and expand its team, said Vicky Sanders, co-founder of
RSRCHXchange.
Launched in 2015 RSRCHXchange aggregates research on stocks
from brokers and independent research houses on an online
platform. The platform contains a series of functions to make it
easier for buy side firms to procure and buy research, and track
how content is consumed within their companies in compliance
with new regulations.
RSRCHXchange is part of a growing cohort of young technology
companies looking to profit from new rules on research in the
European Union's revised Markets in Financial Instrument
Directive (Mifid II), a sprawling overhaul of the bloc's trading
rulebook set to come into force in January 2018.
Under Mifid II, asset managers will have to pay for research
out of their own pocket, increasing demand for tools that can
help vet the quality of the research, assess its value and
manage payments. Brokers have traditionally
"bundled" the cost of research with trading commissions.
On top of regulatory changes, asset managers have been under
pressure to cut fees due to weaker returns, making them more
selective about how they spend their research dollars.
"Mifid II research unbundling is a key challenge for our
clients and the wider market in 2017," said Michael McFadgen, a
managing director at Euclid Opportunities. "RSRCHXchange is
bringing next generation technology to solve a complex
regulatory challenge."
Founded in 2011, Euclid Opportunities backs young technology
companies that can help the NEX Group enhance its products and
services. The division is poised to play a more strategically
significant role within the group over the coming years as the
company increases its focus on electronic broking and financial
technology following the sale of its voice broking business to
rival Tullett Prebon in December.
Euclid boasts several well-known capital markets fintech
companies in its portfolio, with recent investments including
financial software developer OpenFin and blockchain startup
Axoni. Two of its portfolio companies, analytics
company Enso Financial and trade reporting firm Abide Financial,
were acquired by NEX Group last year.
