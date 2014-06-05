PARIS, June 5 French cable maker Nexans is to close one of its two plants near Melbourne, Australia by the end of the year, the company's chairman and chief executive, Frederic Vincent, said on Thursday.

He said the closure of the Nexans Olex plant was part of the operational improvement plan introduced last autumn and that 90 jobs were involved. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)