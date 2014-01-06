BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands CEO's 2016 compensation was $12.7 mln
* Las Vegas Sands Corp - CEO Sheldon G. Adelson's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 – sec filing
Jan 6 Nexans SA : * HSBC cuts to neutral from overweight; cuts price target to 39.5 euros from 48 euros
April 21 A Russian national who was arrested earlier this month in Spain has been charged with criminal hacking offenses in relation to operating the Kelihos botnet in an eight-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in Connecticut, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.