New Zealand shares post small gain; Australia closed
June 12 New Zealand shares eked out minor gains in subdued trade on Monday, bolstered by strength in consumer and utilities sectors, while Australian markets were closed for a public holiday.
PARIS Feb 8 Nexans, the world's biggest cable maker, said it swung to a net loss in 2011 on higher restructuring costs and asset impairments.
The net loss was 178 million euros ($236 million), the company said on Wednesday, compared with a year-earlier profit of 82 million euros. Sales rose 6.6 percent to 4.59 billion euros.
"We are approaching 2012 with confidence in the group's capacity to grow further, should the current economic environment remain the same," Chief Executive Frederic Vincent said in the company statement. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
* April core orders -3.1 pct m/m vs forecast -1.3 pct * Core orders +2.7 pct yr/yr in April vs forecast +6.3 pct * Capex in gradual pick-up, crucial for virtuous growth * Machinery orders hold firm, centring on manufacturers -govt (Adds government official, detail) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected in April, casting doubt on the strength of companies' capital spending and adding to concerns about the c