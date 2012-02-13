PARIS Feb 13 French cablemaker Nexans said on Monday it would acquire U.S. mining-and-energy-focused group AmerCable for $275 million in a bid to boost growth.

The cash deal is being funded from existing resources and represents a valuation of 9.5 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), stripping out the impact of copper and Quintana Energy Partners' management fees.

Quintana acquired AmerCable in 2007.

The deal will bring added exposure to the fast-growing mining market and the push for more sophisticated drilling to gain harder-to-reach oil and gas reserves, Nexans said in a statement. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)