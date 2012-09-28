BRIEF-Supercom Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.07
* Supercom reports 42% revenue growth in first quarter 2017 and 150% improvement in gross margin
PARIS, Sept 28 French cable maker Nexans said on Friday it was looking into the possibility of selling its Berk-Tek copper and fiber cable activity in the United States.
Berk-Tek focuses on cables for local area network applications and generates annual sales of approximately $200 million, the statement said.
* A. M. Castle & co. Announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities