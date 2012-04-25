CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 Repairs to the Buzzard oil field in the North Sea are complete following a weekend shutdown and the facility is restarting, the interim chief executive of Nexen Inc, the project's operator, said on Wednesday.

The 200,000 barrel a day field, Britain's largest, stopped producing following a problem with a gas compressor, the company has said.

Interim CEO Kevin Reinhart said on a conference call that the outage is not expected to affect the company's production forecast.