BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 Repairs to the Buzzard oil field in the North Sea are complete following a weekend shutdown and the facility is restarting, the interim chief executive of Nexen Inc, the project's operator, said on Wednesday.
The 200,000 barrel a day field, Britain's largest, stopped producing following a problem with a gas compressor, the company has said.
Interim CEO Kevin Reinhart said on a conference call that the outage is not expected to affect the company's production forecast.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding