BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 It may take two to three days for Nexen Inc's Buzzard oil field in the North Sea to get to full output now that repairs are completed following the failure of a bearing on a platform last weekend, interim Chief Executive Kevin Reinhart said on Wednesday.
The project can produce up to 200,000 barrels a day. Nexen said earlier that it was restarting the field on Wednesday.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding