UPDATE 4-Oil's price fall stalls despite supply glut
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates details and prices)
CALGARY, Alberta May 9 Nexen Inc's Buzzard oil field, the North Sea's largest, sustained an unscheduled outage on Wednesday due to a problem with a gas-processing unit, but restart operations are already under way, the company said.
"Expect to see production ramp up later today," Nexen spokeswoman Patti Lewis said in an email.
BAKU, June 9 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev died on Friday, a day after being transferred to hospital in Istanbul for treatment for a heart complaint, Azeri news agency APA-Economics reported.