* Production efficiency 88 pct in 2013, would like 90 percent

* Fewer Buzzard outages would reduce Brent price spikes

* Field partners looking at longer-term field redevelopment

* Golden Eagle project on time, on budget for 2014 start

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Jan 23 The North Sea Buzzard oilfield, which plays a role in pricing global crude exports, will improve its reliability more in 2014, a senior executive of its operator said, which should reduce volatility in the Brent oil benchmark.

Unplanned shutdowns at the 200,000-barrel-per-day British field boost Brent prices, lead to higher price premiums of Brent futures for immediate delivery LCOc1-LCOc2 - and irritate oil traders caught on the wrong side of the price move.

Archie Kennedy of Nexen, Buzzard's operator and a unit of Chinese state company CNOOC, told Reuters production efficiency at the field rose to 88 percent in 2013, and that he was looking for a further improvement.

"Last year, we had much more stable production, much more reliable production on Buzzard," said Kennedy, UK Managing Director & Vice President, Europe at Nexen. "We're quietly confident that for an oilfield in the North Sea, that will benchmark in the top quartile."

"We would be happy if we could get to 90 (percent) this year. That would be a good outcome."

Buzzard pumps just 0.25 percent of daily world oil supply but it is the largest field contributing to Forties blend, the most important of the four North Sea crude grades underpinning the Brent benchmark.

This location, at the heart of the benchmark used to price two thirds of he world's oil, gives the field a bigger impact on pricing than its size would otherwise justify.

CNOOC bought Nexen in 2013. Other field partners are Suncor Energy Inc and Britain's BG Group.

In 2011, problems with the cooling systems affected operations, Kennedy said. In 2012, Reuters reported at least six outages that slowed or shut down output, and a one-month planned shutdown in 2012 took twice as long as expected.

"In 2012, we sat down and said, let's just have a root and branch review of our own performance," he said. "So in 2012, we started to implement those changes and we saw reliability, or efficiency, improve."

One such change, he said, was improving the information available to workers in the field's control room.

"We've spent a lot of time on have they got the right data, and can they read it. And we've reduced some of the inputs."

Buzzard is still a "complicated piece of equipment to run" and a fourth platform added in 2010 to treat sulphur in its oil, although working well, has added "a layer of complication that we have to deal with," he said.

GOLDEN EAGLE

Since the CNOOC purchase Nexen has continued with Golden Eagle, a $3 billion project, also in the UK North Sea, on track and on budget to start pumping oil in late 2014, Kennedy said.

At Buzzard, Nexen is looking at ways to keep the field pumping at its peak rate, or plateau, and in the longer term it is looking at a redeveopment to maximise the oil that will be pumped out.

"Most days in fact we produce more than the nameplate capacity. It is a very good reservoir," he said.

"When the original field was considered, people talked of a plateau period of three or four years. Here we are moving into the seventh year and we're still on plateau."

He declined to say how long the plateau might continue, although efforts to keep it going are a part of daily life. Nexen is talking to the field partners about the longer-term redevelopment, although a decision is not imminent.

"What we are trying to do in the short, medium-term is stay on plateau. Longer-term, we are looking to maximise recovery and we're investing accordingly." (Editing by William Hardy)