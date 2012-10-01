Oct 1 The premier of the oil-rich province of
Alberta sees benefits in the proposed sale of Nexen Inc
to a Chinese state-owned company, a local newspaper reported on
Monday.
Premier Alison Redford, who does not have a formal say in
whether CNOOC Ltd's controversial $15.1 billion bid
for the Canadian oil producer is approved, told the Calgary
Herald her office has advised the federal government in its
review of the takeover proposal.
"At the end of the day, our view is that if this is in
Alberta's interest, it should go ahead. And we think there's a
lot of benefit for Alberta and Canada in this deal," Redford
told the newspaper in her clearest statement yet on the bid.
Under the Investment Canada Act, foreign takeovers of worth
more than C$330 million ($335.38 million) face a federal review
to determine whether the deal is of net benefit to Canada.
The proposed Nexen-CNOOC deal has raised worries inside the
Canadian government, where some are wary of letting a Chinese
state-owned enterprise buy up domestic assets.
If the governing Conservatives allow the takeover, China
would extend its foothold in Canada's crude-rich oilsands - an
area with the biggest proven resources of energy outside
Venezuela and Saudi Arabia. That would help Beijing fulfill its
drive for better access to energy resources to fuel the world's
second-largest economy.
While Canada insists it is open to foreign investors, the
surprising 2010 rejection of a $39 billion bid for Potash Corp
by Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton Ltd
has raised questions about what the government will
decide in the Nexen case. In the Potash review, the premier of
Saskatchewan, the company's home province, strongly opposed the
deal.
Shares of Nexen have traded well below CNOOC's C$27.50-a-
share offer, a 61 percent premium to the price of Nexen shares
before the bid, due to concerns that public opposition will
convince the government to block the deal.